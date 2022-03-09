Baripada: A court in Mayurbhanj district Wednesday sentenced a 20-year-old man to seven years imprisonment for raping a married woman three years ago.

Baripada fast track special court judge Durga Charan Mishra directed the District Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 5 lakh to the 24-year-old rape survivor as compensation.

June 26, 2019, Jagannath Purty raped the woman when she was alone in her house at a village in Bangriposhi block. The victim later disclosed the incident to her husband when he arrived.

The judgement was based on the women’s statement, medical report and statements of 19 witnesses, special public prosecutor Manoranjan Pattnaik said.

PTI