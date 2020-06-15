Baripada: A man has beheaded his aunt on the suspicion of practicing witchcraft. The incident took place at Karakachia village under Khunta police limits Mayurbhanj district, police said Monday. The horrifying crime once more highlighted the deep-rooted superstitions embedded in the minds of people living in rural areas.

The accused has been identified as 28-year-old Budhiram Singh and the deceased as 60-year-old Demphar Singh.

Sources said, Budhiram’s four-year-old daughter had fallen sick a week ago and had died. However, Budhiram blamed his aunt for her death. He thought his daughter had fallen victim to Demphar’s sorcery.

Subsequently Budhiram decided to eliminate her Monday morning. He met Demphar her at Nuasahi Chowk and before she could guess his intentions, Budhiram beheaded her with a sharp weapon.

Budhiram then coolly waited for the police to arrive. When they came, he surrendered without much fuss and was arrested. Police also seized the murder weapon and sent the body for post-mortem.

PNN