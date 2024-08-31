Bhubaneswar: A 17-year-old medical aspirant was found hanging from the ceiling fan of a hostel room in Patia, under Chandrasekharpur Police station limits, Friday. IIC Chandrasekharpur Prakash Majhi said the deceased has been identified as Arnab Krishna, a native of Jharkhand. Arnab took admitted at the coaching institute here in the City a few months ago and stayed at a private hostel in the vicinity.

Majhi said though preliminary investigations have raised suspicion of suicide by the teenager, no suicide note has been found so far. “We suspect the deceased was going through anxiety due to burdening pressure of the study curriculum. However, we didn’t find any suicide note in the room. Further investigation is underway,” he added. The body has been sent for postmortem, and Mahji said the reports would ascertain the cause of death.