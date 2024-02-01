Bhubaneswar: To overcome the dearth of doctors in government-run hospitals, the state government modified the existing policy for the execution of an agreement in the shape of bond to retain the passing out doctors to utilise their services for two years. Candidates leaving before completion of the course leading to lapse of a seat shall be liable for a monetary penalty of Rs 10 lakh.

The Health and Family Welfare department, in a notification, said, “As there is a dearth of doctors in the state and there is a reluctance on the part of the doctors to serve the state after completion of course, the state government, after careful consideration, have been pleased to modify the existing policy for the execution of an agreement in shape of bond with the objective to retain the passing out doctors to utilize their services in the greater interest of the State.” These earlier resolutions/ orders/ executive instructions/ guidelines issued or notified in this regard shall stand modified accordingly.

As per the notification, the bond conditions shall be applicable for all candidates taking admission in government medical colleges, either under State Quota or All India Quota in PG Diploma Diplomate National Board (DNB) / Doctorate National Board (DrNB) MD/MS/ MDS/ DM/ M.Ch. courses or any other courses as may be adopted in state and notified from time to time. No admission of any kind shall be done without submission of Bond and shall be ensured by DMET, Odisha. After completion of any of the above courses, the candidates shall have to serve in any health institution of the state for two years.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP