Superstar Aamir Khan has officially introduced his new partner, Gauri Spratt, to the public, revealing that they have been in a relationship for the past 18 months.

During an informal media interaction in Mumbai, Aamir expressed his admiration for Gauri, stating, “My girlfriend is prettier than Katrina Kaif. I feel like home when I am with her.” He also mentioned that his children, Junaid and Ira, have met Gauri and are happy for him.

When journalists asked Khan for more details about his girlfriend, he shared that Gauri is a mother to a 6-year-old son.

When asked about the possibility of marriage at the age of 60, Aamir responded thoughtfully, “I don’t know about marriage at this age, but we are deeply committed to each other.”

Gauri previously lived in Bengaluru before moving to Mumbai. Wrapping up the conversation, the ‘Dangal’ actor humorously referenced his 2001 blockbuster “Lagaan,” saying, “Bhuvan ko uski Gauri mil hi gayi.”

Who is Gauri Spratt?

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the couple first met 25 years ago but lost touch, only to reconnect recently.

Gauri, a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur, operates a hairdressing business and is currently associated with Aamir’s production house. She is also a mother to a six-year-old son.

As per Economic Times, Gauri, who has a mixed heritage of Tamil and Irish descent, has blended well with Aamir’s family. The couple currently resides together, and Gauri is adapting to the film world.

Aamir’s past

For the unversed, Aamir was initially married to Reena Dutta. The couple tied the knot in 1986 and had two children together, a daughter named Ira and a son, whom they decided to name Junaid. However, they decided to go their separate ways in 2002.

Later in 2005, Aamir married Kiran Rao from whom he has one son, Azad Rao Khan. Aamir and Kiran also parted ways in 2021.

