Mahanga: There are plenty who dream about serving the nation by joining the Armed Forces. But to do that one needs to physically fit and have the proper intellect. And to help them achieve that a fireman of this block in Cuttack district is helping them out.

Meet Nityananda Mohanty, popularly known as ‘Nitia Sir’, a resident of Sakhigopal area in Puri district and presently posted at Kuanpal fire station under this block. The 32-year-old Nityananda started his career as a firefighter in 2013. In 2015, he was transferred here.

Nityananda said that interest of local youths towards fitness developed after they watched him go through his daily drills at the JN College Banua ground.

“Seeing me, locals got inspired and started coming to learn the basics of physical fitness and exercises. One of them was Ranjan Swain of Alijoda village. I trained him for physical as well written tests and he got selected to the Indian Army in 2017,” said Nityananda.

“As news of his success spread, more and more youngsters started coming to me and that is how my training camp started,” he added.

Since then the number has only gone up. Nityananda then formed the ‘Banua Athlete Association’. Later, two of his students were selected to the Indian Army while another got a job at Commissionerate of Police.

Currently Nityananda trains 60 youths from poor families free of cost. They are from the localities of Mahanga, Salepur and Barchana. In 2019 also, three members from his camp have been selected to the Indian Army.

When asked how he is dividing time between his profession and passion, Nityananda said he has never compromised on his job for the training camp. He trains his students in the mornings and evenings.

Those who get enrolled in the association are trained in various disciplines like sprints and long distance running, body power development through lifting weights and pulling tyres, rope climbing, high jump, long jump and hurdles. The training for written tests and interviews are imparted at a club house nearby.

Nityananda’s mentality has also helped increase social responsibility. The youths now voluntarily participate with firefighters to douse fires and with the police in case of road mishaps. Many a time they rush accident victims to hospitals.

Seniors from Nityananda’s camp who are already in the Army also help out. Maneesh Sethi and Ranjan Sethi, who are presently in the village to enjoy their first vacation since their selection in Indian Army, said, “What we are today is only because of Nitia sir. We are here not to enjoy our holidays but to impart training to new comers.”

