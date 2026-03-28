Bhubaneswar: The India International Mega Trade Fair (IIMTF) and Home Décor Expo 2026 kicked off in the city Friday, bringing together key stakeholders from real estate, finance, and lifestyle sectors under one roof.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, in the presence of public representatives, industry leaders, and organisers from GS Marketing Associates and Odisha Developers Federation (ODFED), inaugurated the event.

Speaking at the inauguration, ODFED president Pradipta Kumar Biswasroy highlighted the federation’s longstanding role in shaping Odisha’s real estate landscape.

He emphasised that the expo, now in its 22nd edition, aims to simplify property buying for consumers, while fostering collaboration between developers, bankers, and allied industries.

The platform showcases over 100 projects by more than 40 developers, featuring modern amenities tailored to evolving urban lifestyles.

The expo features participation from over five countries and 12 states, showcasing more than 35,000 products.

With an expected footfall of over three lakh visitors, the event offers significant opportunities for business networking, property investment, and home loan consultations.

Open daily from 1 pm to 9 pm until April 4, the expo has an entry fee of Rs 40 and is set to be a major attraction for families, investors, and homebuyers alike.