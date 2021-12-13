Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s first item song ‘Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava’ was unveiled by the makers of Pushpa. Tagged as the ‘sizzling song of the year’, Samantha’s bold moves with the peppy music left her fans dizzy.

The makers who teased a few posters earlier, unveiled the b*ld lyrical video with Samantha’s performance. The song’s lyrics written by Chandra Bose carry a bold message about how in general, men look at women.

“This winter is going to get heated up with Queen @samantharuthprabhuoffl’s moves”, Mythri Movie Makers wrote on social media.

Now, the gorgeous actress has landed in problem as an FIR has been lodged against her item song for portraying men as lustful through its lyrics. The FIR has demanded a ban on the song.

Samantha’s attire and the blingy set give a dizzy effect, for the song crooned by Indravathi Chauhan. Being the first-ever item song Samantha has jived to, it has got huge hype.

“To rope in Samantha for the special song was a team decision. A unanimous decision to get her to groove for the song,” one of the producers said.

This song is from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s film Pushpa: The Rise in which Samantha has done a dance number. A men’s association has filed a complaint against Samantha regarding the lyrics of this song.

Pushpa, directed by Sukumar, features Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, and the film is set to be released in two parts. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, and it will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Pushpa is all set for release December 17 in multiple languages across the country.