Daringbadi: Biting cold tightened its grip over the state with the mercury plummeting from 12° to 9.5° Celsius in the tourist destination of Daringibadi in Kandhamal district, making it the coldest place in Odisha, Wednesday.

Cloudy weather has been prevailing since Tuesday afternoon leading to chilly conditions in the area. Normal life has been disrupted as intense cold wave conditions continue to prevail in most parts of the state.

Like every winter, people in the area have started experiencing the famous winter season of “Odisha’s Kashmir”, attracting a number of tourists to visit the hill stations.

Many residents were seen huddled around bonfires to beat the extreme cold. Meanwhile, tourists found it surreal and flocked to many places for picnics.

As of now, every day hundreds of tourists from within and outside the district as well as from outside the state are thronging at this block to experience the cold. At present, some tourists were spotted enjoying the scenic places shrouded under morning mist scaling at the watchtower of Hill-view Park. Similarly, they were seen enjoying the sunset at Santi Valley of the town.

With the chill setting in the area, locals were found warming themselves by sitting around fires at various places of the town.

PNN