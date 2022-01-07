Malkangiri: Projects being executed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) are marred by irregularities in Malkangiri district.

A Class-X student has been enrolled in the muster roll as a job card holder in Udupa panchayat.

Reports said MGNREGS wages to the tune of Rs 11,000 have been misappropriated in the name of Siddhant Tuduka.

Besides, the student was shocked to know that his stipend has been embezzled.

A few days ago, Siddhant had gone to Utkal Gramya Bank at Padmagiri to withdraw his stipend. However, his account was found void.

When he drew the attention of the bank authorities to his problem, an official told him to submit an application about the complaint and it will be investigated.

Though the students has been frequenting to the bank, the latter has failed to look into the complaint.

It was alleged that data of his bank account was used for an MGNREGS project. He was shown as a daily wager while his wages were credited into his account (84049249604).

All the money including his stipend has been fraudulently withdrawn. He alleged local sarpanch, some bank officials and some other people are involved in the scam.

Moreover, an account has allegedly been opened in the name of a woman who died years ago in Udupa panchayat. She was enrolled as a daily wager.

Wages have been misappropriated against her name. Huge funds of the MGNREGS have been embezzled through forged bills and fake daily wagers.

Locals have demanded a Vigilance investigation into the irregularities in the panchayat.

