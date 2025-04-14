Bhawanipatna: Tribals in Kalahandi district continue to be exploited by middlemen who buy mahua flowers at significantly lower prices than the government-approved minimum support price (MSP), a report said.

Despite the official MSP of Rs 25 per kg, desperate members of various tribal communities often resort to distress sales. They settle for half the rate due to a lack of proper market access and storage facilities, and absence of intervention by the district administration and the government, reports added.

The Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs has fixed MSPs for 72 minor forest produce items, including mahua flowers. Accordingly, the panchayat authorities have also fixed the MSP at Rs 25 per kg.

However, in the absence of a regulated market system in Kalahandi district, tribal collectors are forced to sell their harvest for as little as Rs 10 to Rs 15 per kg. Limited storage infrastructure and the absence of procurement by women’s self-help groups (SHGs) exacerbate the issue.

Government guidelines mandate SHGs to purchase mahua flowers at MSP, but its implementation remains lacking in the district. Additionally, authorities have not taken action against middlemen who stockpile the produce without facing inspections from the excise department.

For many tribal families, collecting mohua flowers is a primary source of livelihood. Yet, without fair compensation, their sustenance remains precarious and uncertain. The lack of government intervention has left them vulnerable to exploitation. Villagers have expressed frustration over the unregulated practices that benefit middlemen while they continue to struggle for survival.

Local residents are calling on authorities to enforce MSP regulations, ensure timely procurement by SHGs, and conduct regular inspections to curb illegal hoarding by middlemen. Until then, tribal communities remain at the mercy of a system that undermines their economic well-being, it is alleged.

The Odisha government earns billions in revenue from alcohol, with a sharp increase in liquor shops in Kalahandi district. The district has emerged as the state’s top contributor in revenue earned from liquor sale. However, the surge in alcohol sales comes at the expense of local tribal communities who collect and sell mahua flowers, a key ingredient in traditional liquor production.

Tribals in Junagarh, Golamunda, Thuamul Rampur, Madanpur Rampur, Koksara, Jaipatna, Lanjigarh, Kalampur, and Narla blocks, and also in the hilly terrains, hundreds of tribal families rely on mahua collection for their livelihood during the three-month harvesting season. Despite their efforts, they often fall victim to predatory pricing by local alcohol brewers who purchase mohua at minimal rates, local social activists alleged.

These illicit brewers employ intermediaries to buy large quantities of mohua at low prices, exploiting the absence of regulated markets. While government records may show lawful procurement, the reality is often different, with paperwork used to cover up unethical practices, they added.

Furthermore, the quality of locally produced liquor has declined, as brewers frequently use synthetic substitutes instead of authentic mahua, eroding the traditional essence of the drink.

Although there have been discussions about forming committees comprising panchayat representatives and government officials to regulate the procurement and sale of mahua, implementation remains elusive. The establishment of a fair pricing mechanism and licensing system for buyers is yet to materialise.

Social activists like Pratap Biswal and Saul Mangaraj emphasised the need for immediate government intervention to protect tribal livelihoods. They urged the administration to enforce fair trade practices and ensure that mahua collectors receive a just price for their labour.

Without prompt action, the unchecked growth of alcohol revenue will continue to come at the cost of the state’s marginalised communities, they claimed.

PNN