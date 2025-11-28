Chhatrapur: An unknown tag attached to a migratory bird was spotted near the Rushikulya estuary Thursday morning. The bird, identified as a greater sand plover, was captured by local environmentalist Rabindranath Sahu on his camera.

A native of southern Siberia, ranging from Algeria to Mongolia, these birds migrate towards Southeast Asia and mostly to Australia during winters. Rabindranath said, “The tags on the legs of these birds are attached to monitor their movements and conduct more research on the type of environment these birds adopt as their habitats, under extremely adverse conditions.”

Interestingly, the greater sand plover has migrated to Odisha this winter, whereas it was the Siberian sand plover that visited the previous year.<