New Delhi: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark T Esper called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here Tuesday. Both Mike Pompeo and Esper conveyed the American government’s continued interest in building stronger relations with India. They also discussed several issues of regional and global concern.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and US Ambassador to India Ken Juster were also present during the meeting.

In a statement, the PMO said the US secretaries conveyed greetings from President Donald Trump to the prime minister.

Recalling the successful visit of President Trump to India in February 2020, Prime Minister Modi warmly reciprocated the greetings, the statement said.

“Pleasure meeting @SecPompeo and @EsperDoD. Happy to see tremendous progress made in India-US relations and the results of the third 2+2 dialogue. Our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership stands on a firm foundation of shared principles and common strategic interests,” Modi tweeted after the meeting.

The secretaries briefed the prime minister on their bilateral meetings and the fruitful and productive third India-US 2+2 dialogue held earlier in the day, the statement said. They conveyed the US government’s continued interest in building stronger relations with India and working together to realise the shared vision and goals, the PMO said.

Prime Minister Modi appreciated the successful conclusion of the third ‘2+2 Dialogue’ and expressed his satisfaction over the multifaceted growth in the bilateral ‘Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership’ in recent years, the statement said. The prime minister underlined the strong foundation of trust, shared values, and robust people-to-people ties between both countries, it added.

Secretary Pompeo and Prime Minister Modi welcomed the warm and close relationship between the two countries, which is rooted in their vibrant democratic traditions and fostered by strong ties between their citizens.