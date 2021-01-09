Phulbani: A mild earthquake was reportedly felt in several areas of Odisha’s Kandhamal, Ganjam and Gajapati districts Friday night.

The tremors were experienced in Tumudibandha, Daringbadi, Baliguda, Raikia, K Nuagaon, and Sankarkhol in Kandhamal district and Bhanjanagar area of Ganjam district and some parts of Mohana block in Gajapati district around 9.50 pm.

However, no loss of life and property has been reported. Residents of the areas were seen panicking and rushing out of their houses in fear. According to people in Daringbadi, a huge sound was heard while the tremors were being felt. The earthquake was of magnitude 3.2 and occurred at Lat: 20.13 N and Long: 84.25 E, and at a depth of 5km in Kandhamal.

PNN