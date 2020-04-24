Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi expressed concerns Friday over a large number of journalists in Mumbai testing positive for coronavirus. He urged the Centre to introduce a health insurance scheme for scribes covering the pandemic. He said that the insurance should be in line with the one for frontline health workers.

In the last few weeks, several journalists in Chennai, Bhopal and other places have also tested positive. Sarangi wrote his concerns in a letter to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar.

“This unfortunate development has adversely affected the spirit of our fearless journalists. This is the worst and most dangerous kind of occupational hazard for them,” said Sarangi, the Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Sarangi said scribes who have been infected with the deadly virus should be assured of quality treatment free of cost. He also said that besides job security they should be paid their salaries during their absence from duty.

“The government should make provision for a health insurance scheme for journalists. This should be in the line with the insurance for frontline health workers,” Sarangi said in the letter to Javadekar.

The minister also called on the central government to come out with specific guidelines for all field journalists covering the pandemic. He stated that they must use personal protective equipment (PPEs) and report from designated sanitised areas.

“… It is more important that they are able to discharge their duty freely and truthfully. It is important for them to counter disinformation and ensure that our people have access to crucial and timely information,” Sarangi said.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had Wednesday issued an advisory to print and electronic media, urging journalists covering coronavirus-related incidents to take precautions.

PNN & Agencies