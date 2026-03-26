Bhubaneswar: In a bid to strengthen fire safety systems in healthcare institutions, Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling Wednesday held a high-level review meeting with all district Collectors via virtual mode at Lok Seva Bhavan here. During the meeting, the minister stressed the urgent need to bolster fire safety infrastructure in hospitals across the state.

He directed Collectors to carry out comprehensive inspections, prepare necessary estimates, and ensure timely completion of safety upgrades. The review was held in line with the directives of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who has called for strict enforcement of fire prevention and firefighting systems in hospitals. Authorities have been asked to form special task forces, conduct mock drills, carry out regular inspections, and expedite ongoing fire safety projects. Emphasising patient safety, the minister directed that all medical colleges, district headquarters hospitals, and other healthcare facilities undergo regular fire safety checks. He stressed that firefighting equipment must remain functional at all times and mandated periodic safety audits along with mock drills.

Additionally, officials were directed to coordinate closely with the Fire services and Works departments to ensure effective implementation of safety measures. The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Works department Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh, Special Relief Commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil, Health department Secretary Aswathy S, and Agriculture department Secretary Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav. District Collectors, chief medical officers, fire officers, and authorities from medical colleges across Odisha also participated in the virtual meeting.