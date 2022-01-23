Baripada: Town police here launched an investigation into the alleged assault of two government officials by Mayurbhanj MP and Union Minister of State for Water Resources and Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu at his office.

The probe was undertaken by police over complaints filed by two government officials at the Town police station in Baripada.

The Rajya Rajaswa Amala Sangha, a state body of revenue clerks has flayed the incident. However, the minister has rejected the charges stating that they were sent back home after some discussions.

However, the telephonic discussion of the minister with the two officials has gone viral on social media. It is alleged that Tudu thrashed the two officials after calling them to the party office for a discussion on utilisation of MPLAD fund.

The two were critically injured in the attack and were admitted to PRM Medical College and Hospital here. One of them has got his hand broken in the attack.

The two officials lodged a complaint with the District Collector Friday. District Planning Board Deputy Director Ashwini Mallik and Assistant Director Debashis Mohapatra reached the office for a discussion with the minister.

The officials were reluctant to meet him at his office due to enforcement of model code of conduct in the state for the upcoming panchayat polls.

However, he refused to listen to them and forced them to meet him. It was alleged that during discussion, the minister flew into a rage and attacked Debashis with a chair after hurling abuses at them.

As Ashwini opposed, the minister also attacked him. Debashis has got his left hand fractured in the attack. However, Tudu has denied the allegations of attacking the government officials.

PNN