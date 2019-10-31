Nabarangpur: Odisha School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash Wednesday expressed resentment after spotting several deficiencies pertaining to quality of education at a High School in Taragaon village under Nabarangpur district.

Dash had gone on a surprise visit to the school in order to take stock of ground realities.

The minister entered the room of Class IX and started questioning the students regarding their subjects. Later, he asked the teacher present in the room to tell the names of three students sitting in the first row. The teachers, meanwhile, failed to name the students. Das warned the teacher to be more careful in the future.

Besides, the minister also asked the teachers to assign homework to the students and check their notebooks regularly. He was disappointed after spotting several students had come to school without books and notebooks. It was also found that the homework assigned to the students has not been checked by the teachers.

Expressing displeasure at the state of affairs, Dash directed the district education officer to issue a ‘show cause notice’ to the teachers who failed to check the homework of the students.

PNN