Banai: A minor boy got a new lease of life after fire personnel saved him from getting washed away in a village rivulet.

The incident was reported from Kamarposh village under K Balanga police limits in Sundargarh Sunday afternoon.

Ten or so minor boys of Kamarposh village were taking bath in Kuradhi rivulet when the water level swelled due to rain at the upper end of the rivulet and caught the children by surprise.

However, all but the son of Sunil Mahanta managed to swim ashore. While he was getting washed away in the current, he managed to reach out to a bush. Holding it tightly he managed to keep himself from drowning.

Meanwhile, Banai fire department was informed about the incident.

After a while, a team of fire personnel led by fire officer Bijay Samal reached the spot. The boy was still there holding the bush. Then the operation started and the boy was rescued.

For this brave act, the fire personnel have been receiving words of appreciation from different quarters not only in Banai but also from the whole district. The villagers are also praising the boy for showing great courage and managing to remain afloat till help arrived.

