Nabarangpur: Police arrested three youths Wednesday afternoon, in connection with the brutal assault of a minor girl from a remote village in Nabarangpur district by the accused Tuesday.

After a video of the incident went viral on social media, local police arrested the youths. Some youths were seen mercilessly thrashing and kicking the minor girl in the viral video, even as she is seen crying helplessly. Local police have launched a manhunt for the other youths.

Police initiated a probe after the viral video surfaced, learning that the incident had taken place in Kundei police limits under Raighar block in the district. The minor girl was assaulted over her love affair with a youth and the accused are her relatives, police sources informed.

“The minor girl was in love with a youth of the same locality. As the duo belongs to different castes, local villagers had been opposing their affair,” Ramchandra Agasti IIC Kundei police station expressed.

The girl was talking to her boyfriend when her family members caught them on the day of the incident and then thrashed her. Three of her relatives were arrested for brutally assaulting, Agasti added.

Efforts are underway to nab the other accused involved in the assault.

Soon after the incident, a kangaroo court ordered the girl’s family to pay a fine of Rs 20,000 while the boy’s family was asked to pay Rs 60,000 for similar reasons. The kangaroo court also threatened to ostracise the families, in case they fail to pay the penalty.

PNN