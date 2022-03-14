Berhampur: A five-year-old girl died tragically after a cement slab accidentally fell on her while she was playing outside her house at Balarampalli village under Sadar police limits here, Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Prabhati Naik, daughter of Mohan Naik in the village. On being informed, police sent the body for post-mortem and registered a case in this connection. Tragedy struck when she was playing as the cement slab had not been properly stationed and it fell directly on her head.

Locals rescued Prabhati in critical condition and admitted her to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in the city. She however, succumbed during treatment, Sunday night.