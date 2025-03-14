Ramanaguda: A 15-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging after she lost a significant amount of money while playing an online game on her mobile phone at Ganaptiguda village under this block in the Rayagada district.

The deceased, identified as Saina Sahu, 15, ended her life by hanging using a scarf.

The matter came to the fore after her aunt Lili Pattnayak lodged a complaint in this connection at the Ramanaguda police station Wednesday evening.

Police sources said the girl used to live with her grandmother and was regularly playing an online game. She had reportedly lost over lakhs in the game but continued playing despite repeated warnings from her family. She told her grandmother Wednesday that she was going to the toilet in the backyard but did not return for long.

When her grandmother went to check, she found Saina hanging and immediately informed the police.

Gunupur SDPO Babuli Nayak, Tehsildar Pranakrishna Panigrahi, Ramanaguda IIC Sunita Behera, and ASI Pruthwiraj Jhankar reached the spot and recovered the body.

A scientific team was also pressed into service. Police registered a case and handed over the body to her family members after post-mortem.

When contacted, IIC Sunita Behera said that the actual reason behind the death could be ascertained only after the post-mortem report is available.

