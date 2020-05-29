Baripada: Two minor girls from Khandia panchayat in Mayurbhanj district died of snakebite Friday morning, locals said.

The deceased have been identified as Nanit (11) and Rosy (12). They were cousins.

According to a source in the family, the girls had gone to their uncle’s house at Badadanamara village under Kuliana police limits in the district.

A common krait reportedly bit both of them while they were asleep.

The family members rushed the kids to Rangamatia primary health centre after getting to know about the incident from where they were shifted to the Pandit Raghunath Murmu (PRM) Medical College & Hospital in Baripada as their condition deteriorated.

Both of them succumbed to the poison while undergoing treatment.

