Malkangiri: Police arrested five persons including four women on charges of uploading and making viral an obscene video of a minor girl in Motu area of Malkangiri, Sunday.

According to reports, a minor girl of MV-81 village had gone to her maternal uncle’s house at MV-45 March 23. That night, Narayan Halder, Mamata Mandal and Anima Biswas went to MV-45.

They abducted the girl on a bike and handed her over to Niranjan Majhi.

Main accused Niranjan Majhi forcibly had physical relation with the girl. One of his relatives had recorded the act on a cell phone and made it viral.

Niranjan had one-sided love for the girl and used to force her to marry him. The accused had threatened the girl to tarnish her image. When the victim’s father came to know about the incident, he filed a complaint at MV-79 police station in this regard.

Police have registered a case and arrested Narayan Haldar, Mamata Mandal, Anima Biswas, Madhu Haldar and Krushna Barai.

PNN