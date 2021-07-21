Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor Tuesday took to social media and shared a glimpse of a family get-together, where she and her mother-in-law Neliima Azeem are seen complaining that Shahid wasn’t paying enough attention, even as the actor is busy looking at his phone and Neliima’s younger son Ishaan Khatter shoots the video on his phone.

“#HomeVideos Put down your phones. Also @ishaankhatter literally documenting our lives even while we sleep #familia #bts #that70sshow,” wrote Mira on her Instagram page.

In the video, Neliima says during a conversation: “You didn’t hear it in context Sasha, because when you guys are on the phone you don’t hear anything on context.”

“You have to listen to us with your eyes Sasha,” Mira added to the conversation. Shahid Kapoor’s family fondly calls him “Sasha”.