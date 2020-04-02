Bhubaneswar: Community Radio Association of Odisha (CRAO) president Shisir Kumar Das has approached the additional Chief Secretary alleging that a radio staffer of the organisation was ill-treated by a police official in Bhadrak.

In his letter to Special Relief Commissioner-cum-additional Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena, the CRAO chief said that at a time when the Union government has announced that print and electronic media as well as community radio should be ensured with all support and mobility so as to facilitate smooth flow of information and awareness to communities in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak, Radio Bulbul’s chief functionary Sk Mohd Niyaz was mistreated by a policeman in Bhadrak.

“Recently, Niyaz was on his way home from the community radio station when he was impeded by a few police officials at Chandan Bazar in Bhadrak. Although he introduced himself as a community radio staffer, the cops refused to budge. Later, when he urged Puruna Bazar inspector in-charge (IIC) to let him go, the latter hurled abuses at him,” Das said in his letter, adding that the incident has not only tarnished the image of Niyaz, but also that of the community radio as a whole.

Meanwhile, Niyaz filed a complaint with ‘Mo Sarkar’ against the police official Thursday.

(PNN)