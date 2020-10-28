Bhubaneswar: Two bike-borne miscreants allegedly attacked an engineer of Central Tool Room and Training Centre of Sailashree Vihar area in Bhubaneswar with a sword, Wednesday.

According to a source, the victim was plucking flower Wednesday morning near his house when two miscreants came in a bike and tried to take his cell phone and gold chain from his neck. When they failed in their attempt they attacked him with a sword.

In a bid to save himself, the engineer held the weapon in his hand following which he sustained critical injuries on his palm. When some locals noticed the incident, the miscreants fled from the place.

The engineer was immediately taken to a local hospital where the doctors dressed his wounds.

Notably, a 70-year-old woman was allegedly looted of gold ornaments in the same area of the city when she was plucking flowers in the morning October 20, 2020.

PNN