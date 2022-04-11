Dhenkanal: Unidentified miscreants Saturday night allegedly hurled bombs at the residence of Jayanti Patra, the BJP chairperson of Dhenkanal Municipality. The incident has been recorded by a CCTV camera installed at her house.

According to a source, this is the second time that miscreants have targeted the newly-elected BJP leader’s house. Jayanti had previously alleged that gunshots were fired at her house March 30 and she was threatened with dire consequences.

She had accused the ruling BJD for targeting her.

“We were sleeping when some unidentified miscreants hurled bombs at the main gate of my residence. It happened around 1.40am in the morning. We suspect the involvement of local political rivals behind the bombing incident,” the BJP leader said.

The chairperson-elect urged police to provide security to her family.

Jayanti’s husband Ramchandra Patra said, “Some senior police officials have visited the spot and collected remnants of the bombs. The main gate and my vehicles have been partly damaged in the attack.”

Ramchandra added, “Previously there was an incident of shooting and now bombs have been hurled. Such incidents are intended to terrorise us. Our political rivals are resorting to tactics fearing that their corruption will be exposed. However, we are not scared of such incidents.”

The Patra couple has suspected the involvement of the local MLA and his followers in both the incidents. It is pertinent to mention, the all the main accused in connection with the earlier shooting are yet to be arrested.

An FIR was lodged by Jayanti with Dhenkanal Town police after which police had arrested only two persons while three others are still absconding.

