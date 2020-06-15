Bhubaneswar: Impersonating actor Sonu Sood, some miscreants have created fake social media handles and asking for donations to help migrant workers reach their homes.

Sood has been helping millions of stranded migrant workers reach their respective states ever since the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic was announced.

Beware of the fake accounts. Report to the nearest police station if someone demands anything from you. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/cyIFnokJ2K — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 14, 2020

The actor took to social media Sunday to share one such fake profile and urged fans to report such handles to the nearest police station.

“Beware of the fake accounts. Report to the nearest police station if someone demands anything from you,” Sood said.

Sood recently flew 177 Odia girls from Kerala to Odisha and earned the appreciation of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The actor said that he would love to visit Odisha when the situation permits.

Many of his admirers from the state criticised this act of using someone’s goodwill for their own benefit.

“It is absolutely inhuman to try and exploit one man’s good deeds and name for profit. Strictest of actions should be taken on such people. They have no humanity,” said Nishant, a fan.

PNN