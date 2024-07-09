Balasore: A petrol pump employee was injured when miscreants fired at him and snatched a bag containing Rs 12 lakh in cash from him in front of a nationalized bank in Odisha’s Balasore district Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred at Bartana under Khaira police station in the district when two employees of the petrol pump went to deposit the money in the bank.

One of the two persons who suffered gunshot injuries in his leg was admitted to a hospital.

Khaira police station IIC, Gayadhar Behera said two employees of a petrol pump at Kupari went to Bartana in a motorcycle to deposit the cash in the bank.

Some miscreants fired on them in front of the bank and snatched the bag before fleeing from the spot, he said.

According to preliminary investigations, six miscreants came in two motorcycles, who had prior knowledge of money being carried to be deposited in the bank.

Police have launched a search operation for the culprits.

PTI