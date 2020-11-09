Melbourne: He is the main bowler Australia will be depending on when India tour Down Under this month. However, Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has become the latest cricketer to raise concerns over mental wellbeing of players staying in a bio-bubble. Mitchell Starch said it is ‘not sustainable’ to live in such restrictions for a prolonged period of time.

Presently the world has been scarred by the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence cricket is being organised in bio-bubbles and the situation is unlikely to change anytime soon. Cricketers competing in the IPL have been in a bubble in UAE since August. Now many of them will have to enter another bio-secure arrangement when they represent their countries.

The Indian team will leave for its long tour Down Under after the IPL final Tuesday. They will be accompanied by few Australian cricketers such as Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and David Warner. They also played for various IPL franchises.

“It’s not a sustainable lifestyle,” Starc was quoted as saying by ‘cricket.com.au’. “You’re living in a hotel room with zero outside contact. Some guys haven’t seen families or their kids for a long time, for those guys in the IPL,” he added.

Among others, England players will be touring South-Africa for six white-ball matches in less than a fortnight after the IPL. The West Indies players have to depart for New Zealand for another assignment.

“It’s tough going – we get to play cricket, (so) we can’t complain too much. However, in terms of wellbeing of players, staff and officials, how long can you stay in hubs for,” Starc questioned.

“That question remains to be answered. For those guys who have been in the IPL and have to turn around and do another IPL at the end of next summer (in April and May, 2021), they’re earning their money. But are they well mentally,” he exclaimed.

India captain Virat Kohli had recently said that the ‘repetitive’ nature of being in a bio-bubble can be mentally tough. The length of tours will have to be considered accordingly if playing in a protected environment becomes a norm.

“When you’re stuck in situations like that, month after month, going from bubble to bubble, it can be quite tiresome. The restrictions can be quite tiresome on the mind and body as well,” said Starc.

“Not having that escape from day-to-day cricket certainly for myself to get that round of golf in or walk around is (difficult). That’s important for people’s wellbeing,” the pacer added.

Virat Kohli and his men will be spending more than four months on the road. I will play three ODIs, three T20s and four Tests, Down Under. The first ODI starts November 27.