Rayagada: State Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra Friday praised the MITS Mega Food Park in Rayagada district, calling it a symbol of pride for the state. During his visit to the facility at Bujabal in Kolnara block, he noted that the park has helped empower the local youth by providing employment to 100 locals.

Dismissing allegations of irregularities as “completely baseless,” the minister said the food park is a well-managed and progressive initiative. He visited various units including soft drink production, rice processing, and cold storage, and interacted with the employees about their experiences and how the facility has supported their journey to self-reliance. The minister was accompanied by MITS Group Chairman Balakrushna Panda, CEO Sriram Panda, and Vice President Biswajit Panda. He later participated in a gathering with staff, students, and faculty, commending the park’s contributions to regional development.

Despite in-house water systems, the park faces water shortages, hampering operations. Minister Patra assured that the state government will extend all possible support. Senior BJP leaders including Gopi Anand, Kaliram Majhi, and CV Gopinath were also part of the visit, which was well-coordinated by MITS staff and local college authorities.

