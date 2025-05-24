New Delhi/Rourkela: Researchers at National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela have developed a novel semiconductor device-based biosensor that can identify breast cancer cells without the need for complicated or expensive laboratory procedures, according to officials. The developed biosensor does not require any added chemicals to work. It is highly effective in distinguishing the cancerous cells from the healthy breast cells, offering improved accuracy compared to the existing methods of biosensing devices for breast cancer diagnosis, they said.

The research has been published in the prestigious Microsystem Technologies journal. According to Prasanna Kumar Sahu, Professor at the Department of Electrical Engineering, the rise of potentially fatal illnesses has drawn attention in recent years to the global emphasis on biomolecule evaluation and Point-of-Care (POC) testing.

Among these diseases, cancer is a significant global public health concern. In this context, India has seen a significant rise in breast cancer cases in the past few decades. “Since cancer cells often do not show any initial signs of progression, it is crucial to diagnose them at an early stage for prevention and cure. While several diagnostic procedures such as X-ray, mammography, Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay Test (ELISA), Ultrasonography and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) are used to identify the disease, they require specialised equipment and trained personnel. “Additionally, these diagnostic methods are often inaccessible to people in remote areas,” Sahu said.

The COVID-19 pandemic further highlighted these challenges due to the relocation of medical resources, resulting in delayed cancer screenings and treatments, he said. “This underscores the urgent need for simpler, faster, and more affordable diagnostic tools that do not rely on complex infrastructure,” Sahu added. The NIT team has designed a novel approach that uses the physical properties of cancer cells to detect them.

Cancerous breast tissues, which hold more water and are denser than healthy tissues, interact differently with microwave radiation. These differences, known as dielectric properties, make it possible to distinguish between healthy and cancerous cells. The research team has proposed an electronic device, Tunnel Field Effect Transistor (TFET), based on TCAD simulation results that can effectively detect breast cancer cells. FETs are commonly used in electronics but here they have been adapted to function as a sensitive detector of biological materials. Unlike many traditional tests, this biosensor does not need any added chemicals or labels to work. “A small cavity is etched into the transistor under the gate area and an equivalent material of biological sample of cells is placed in the cavity to check the sensitivities of the device. The sensor then reads changes in electrical signals based on the properties of the sample, essentially ‘sensing’ whether the cells are cancerous or healthy. “Because cancer cells like T47D have a higher dielectric constant than healthy ones like MCF-10A, the sensor picks up these differences quickly and with high precision,” Sahu said.

The findings show that the sensor is sensitive in detecting T47D cancer cells due to their high density and permittivity. It is also highly effective in distinguishing cancerous cells from healthy breast cells, offering improved sensitivity compared to existing technologies. Another key feature of the developed technology is its affordability. “TFET-based biosensor is affordable compared to the conventional testing methods and other existing FET-based biosensors. The developed technology holds significant promise for future medical applications, resulting in low-cost and easy-to-use diagnostic devices that bring early breast cancer detection to clinics, mobile testing units and home settings,” said research scholar Priyanka Karmakar. As the next step, the research team is exploring potential collaborations for fabrication and scientific validation of the developed technology.