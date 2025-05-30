MANOJ KUMAR JENA, OP

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government’s recent move to increase the upper age limit for state government job applicants from 32 to 42 years has triggered mixed reactions among aspirants. While some welcomed the decision as a lifeline, others expressed concerns over rising competition and reduced chances for younger candidates. Ambika Prashad Das (27), preparing for the Odisha Civil Services and OSSC exams, appreciated the step but voiced concerns. “Though the decision benefits many, it also means more aspirants per post. Older candidates can manage a job and preparation together, something fresh graduates like us can’t do. This might reduce our chances,” he said.

Sharing a similar concern, Subrat Kumar Nayak (26), an ASO aspirant, said, “While the move benefits over-aged candidates, it will intensify competition unless the government increases the number of vacancies. The government should ensure a fair balance.” Akankhya Rout (25), preparing for OCS, emphasised the need to align attempts and vacancies with the new age limit. “The current limit of six attempts remains unchanged.

So, even with age relaxation, if attempts are exhausted, it serves no purpose for many candidates in our age group,” she noted. On the other hand, many welcomed the government’s initiative as timely and inclusive. Sahashrabda Mishra (31) said, “This change brings hope to aspirants who had given up due to age restrictions. It allows capable candidates to return and compete again.” Bikas Barik (29) added, “Financial struggles had forced many to leave preparations. This policy allows them to dream again. It’s a fair and positive step.” The decision, while expanding opportunities, has sparked a broader debate on competition, fairness, and the need for structural reforms in recruitment policies.