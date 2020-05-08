Berhampur: Demanding quarantine and other facilities for doctors and medical staff treating COVID-19 patients, the doctors and medical students of MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Ganjam district Friday staged a sit-in at the office of the superintendent.

The doctors said they resorted to the protest after being denied entry into a hotel where the district administration had set up quarantine facility for them.

After being informed, COVID-19 hospital nodal officer Dr Umashankar Mishra visited the protest site and held discussions with the doctors and students. Later, collector Vijay Amruta Kulange, Berhampur sub-collector Sinde Duttatray Bhausaheb, Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra reached the spot.

The agitating doctors and medical students called off the protest only after they were assured that they would stay in the quarantine centres that the district administration had set up in Hotel Balaji and Hotel Nandan.

Notably, after their duty at Tata COVID Hospital at Sitalapalli Friday, six doctors went to the hotel where the district administration had set up quarantine centres for them. But the hotel management did not allow them to stay in the hotel.

This enraged the doctors who went straight to the superintendent of MKCGMCH and staged a protest, demanding quarantine facility for 14 days for the doctors who are engaged in attending COVID patients. Later, medical students came out in support of the doctors and joined them in the strike.