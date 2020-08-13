Berhampur: The out-patient department (OPD) service at MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MKCGMCH) Berhampur in Ganjam district will resume from August 15.

This was tweeted by the district Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange Wednesday evening.

Kulange took this decision keeping in mind the convenience and urgency of Ganjam denizens for availing healthcare facilities here. However, denizens must abide by social distancing norms and wear face masks while coming to the hospital for treatment or otherwise, the Collector insisted.

Notably, after detection of a number of COVID-19 cases among doctors, medical staff and patients, the OPD service at MKCGMCH was stopped temporarily.

Following a discussion among the district level administrative officials and MKCGMCH authorities, the OPD service was stopped July 8. Local denizens had been demanding to resume the service. Two public interest litigations (PILs) were filed in this regard with Orissa High Court a few days ago.

PNN