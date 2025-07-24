Berhampur: Some postgraduate students of Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati (MKCG) Medical College and Hospital here have brought allegations of harassment and mental torture against an associate professor of the Paediatrics department. The second-year students of the department have lodged a complaint with the Dean and the Superintendent of the institution, seeking action against the associate professor.

According to the complaint, the accused has allegedly been using abusive language and subjecting the PG students to mental harassment. The students have urged the administration to remove the associate professor from duty. MKCG Medical College and Hospital Superintendent Durga Madhab Satapathy said a meeting will be convened Thursday to find a resolution based on the nature of the complaints.