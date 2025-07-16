Berhampur: The partially-burnt decomposed body of a man was recovered from the MKCG Medical College and Hospital premises in Berhampur Tuesday, sparking suspicion of a brutal murder and an attempt to destroy evidence.

The body, found on the Hetabandh Road – opposite the outdoor playground inside the medical campus under Baidyanathpur police limits, was severely disfigured. Portions of both legs and toes of the charred remains were missing.

Following the inquest, investigators suspect that the killers poured petrol on the body and set it on fire after the murder to erase evidence.

Preliminary findings suggest that the man may have been killed elsewhere and his body dumped on the hospital premises late Monday night.

Police believe the killers used the cover of darkness to carry out the act and escape. Investigators are scanning CCTV footage from multiple entry points of the hospital.

A scientific team and a sniffer dog unit have been pressed into service to aid the investigation.

Sources said police have contacted the family of a man from the Ashok Nagar area who has been missing for the last few days.

However, due to the extent of burns and decomposition, identification of the body has not been possible.

An unnatural death (UD) case has been registered, and the body has been preserved at the morgue of MKCG Medical College and Hospital for further forensic analysis.

