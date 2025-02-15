Bhubaneswar: A woman was killed and three others seriously injured in an accident involving a ‘Mo Bus’ on an overbridge near DN Regalia mall under Tamando police station area in Bhubaneswar Friday night, a source said.

The victim, riding a two-wheeler, was reportedly dragged for about 100 meters by the bus, resulting in her death at the scene, the source added.

The ‘Mo Bus’ operating on the 33S route, collided with the woman, trapping her under its wheels. Eyewitnesses claimed that the driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, though this has not been officially confirmed.

The injured individuals were immediately taken to a hospital for treatment. Tensions flared among bystanders after the incident, with a crowd reportedly attacking the driver. The driver was later taken into police custody.

Authorities seized the bus and are investigating the incident further.

