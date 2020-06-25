Bhubaneswar: Mo Bus is finally scheduled to run from Bhubaneswar to Pipili on route 33 Thursday.

Earlier, the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) had announced about extending the service Pipili town June 21.

However, the launch of the bus service was delayed following the curfew imposed in Puri district during the Rath Yatra celebration owing to the COVID-19 situation.

This service will be available from 7am to 7pm in a time interval of 40 minutes.

“The buses will ply only during the peak hours between 7am and 12pm and 3pm and 7pm at a frequency of 40 minutes. Only one bus will ply on this route on the first day,” said CRUT general manager Dipti Mahapatra.

The maximum fare will be Rs 30. Passengers have been requested to carry change to purchase tickets to minimize cash transactions. The CRUT has also introduced the QR code as a novel payment option to avoid physical contact during payment.

CRUT has also made it mandatory for passengers to wear a mask and no one will be allowed to travel standing in the bus, the source said.

PNN