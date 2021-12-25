Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, night temperatures in several places of Odisha registered a gradual rise giving respite to people of the state from previous cold wave conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre informed Saturday morning.

Nine places recorded temperatures below 12 degree Celsius.

Sundargarh was the coldest place with a minimum temperature of 8 degree Celsius, followed by Daringbadi and Phulbani in Kandhamal with 8.5 each, Titlagarh with 8.8 and Boudh with 10.

Similarly, Sonepur, Bolangir and Jharsuguda towns recorded the night temperatures below 11 degree Celsius. Cuttack-Bhubaneswar twin cities recorded night temperature of 13.5 and 14.6 degree Celsius, respectively, the IMD regional centre further stated.

There will be gradual rise in the night temperature by 2 to 3 degree Celsius in the next two days and no large change thereafter over the districts of Odisha. Light to moderate rain and thundershower activities are likely in some parts of the state from December 27.

IMD weather forecast:

For Monday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 27.12.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 28.12.2021) –

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is likely to occur at one or two places over Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Sambalpur and Deogarh districts.

For Tuesday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 28.12.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 29.12.2021) –

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh and Sundargarh districts.

The amount of rainfall may slightly increase December 28 and 29.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh and Sundargarh during December 28 and 29.

However, dry weather is very likely to prevail over rest of the districts during the period.

PNN