Bhubaneswar: Ahead of Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter Thursday to share an Odia bhajan on Lord Ram performed by singer Namita Agrawal.

In his tweet, PM Modi acknowledged the widespread devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram across India and highlighted the presence of Bhajans in every language dedicated to the Lord.

Modi shared Namita Agrawal’s Odia bhajan titled ‘Ayodhya Nagari Nache Ramanku Pai’ and wrote, “There is devotion towards Prabhu Shri Ram in every part of India. In every language also you’ll find several Bhajans devoted to him. Here is one such effort in Odia… #ShriRamBhajan.”

There is devotion towards Prabhu Shri Ram in every part of India. In every language also you’ll find several Bhajans devoted to him. Here is one such effort in Odia… #ShriRamBhajan https://t.co/JCWTudS13O — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 18, 2024

Namita Agrawal, a popular singer in the Odisha music industry, is renowned for her Odia bhajans. Expressing her gratitude, she thanked PM Modi for acknowledging her effort.

“Gratitude to PM Narendra Modi that he gave such love to my song and tweeted about it. I have been singing bhajans for the last 30 years. I got everything today,” she said.

The bhajan, written by Arun Mantri and composed by Saroj Rath, has garnered significant attention, amassing 3.5 lakh views in just nine days.

Notably, the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22, with Prime Minister Modi set to be the chief guest.

