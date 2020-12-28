Melbourne: India’s debutant pacer Mohammed Siraj said Monday that the MCG track has slowed down considerably. So to dismiss the Australian tail one will have to bowl at a particular area of the pitch consistently. Mohammed Siraj also stated that India would aim to finish the Australian innings as quickly as possible.

The Indian bowlers, despite Umesh Yadav’s injury early into the second innings, reduced the home team to 133 for six. The hosts have just a two-run lead with four wickets remaining in the second Test.

“The track on the first day was very helpful for bowling but it slowed down today (Monday). Not much is happening and there wasn’t much swing on offer. The key is to remain patient and hit one area consistently,” Siraj said during the virtual media conference.

Siraj said that his senior pace bowling partner Jasprit Bumrah has advised him on how to bowl on flat tracks. “Jassi bhai told me not to try anything different. Bowl in one area and create pressure with dot balls and there should be equal focus on each ball,” the 26-year-old Hyderabad pacer said. He has so far picked up three wickets in the match including that of Travis Head in the second innings.

Siraj’s elevation as a Test bowler has happened in the wake of some great performances for Hyderabad and India A at the first-class level. “During lockdown, I worked very hard on my fitness. That’s paying off well. I did well for India A in red ball format and that really helped. After my good performance with the white ball in this year’s IPL, I got confidence that I can do well for senior team also and hopefully, I will keep up the good work in future too,” informed Siraj.

What helped Siraj perform impressively with the red Kookaburra is his experience of playing for ‘A’ team in New Zealand earlier this year.

“The SG seam is more pronounced and the Kookaburra seam flattens quickly like it has happened now. I bowled well in New Zealand during ‘A’ tour and that experience helped me a lot,” Siraj stated.

“Actually, if you see there is not much difference as to how you perform in Ranji Trophy and at this level. Yes, performances at the Test level have its own value but the basics don’t change,” pointed out Siraj.