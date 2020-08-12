Washington: “Don’t sit around and complain about things, do something.” This was the mantra given to Kamala Harris by her mother, Shyamala Gopalan. It should be stated here that Shyamala Gopalan, was born in Chennai. She immigrated to the US to attend a doctoral programme at UC Berkeley.

And today the 55-year-old Indian-origin Senator from California said that it is her mother’s advice every single day. Kamala Harris became Tuesday the running mate of Democratic Party’s presidential nominee Joe Biden. Her father, Donald Harris, a retired professor of Stanford University, immigrated to the US from Jamaica to study economics.

Gopalam told Harrisn when she was growing up, “Don’t sit around and complain about things, do something.” It is this mantra that drives Kamala every single day, according to the Biden-Harris joint campaign website.

“Kamala Harris is the first Black and Indian-American woman to represent California in the United States Senate. She grew up believing in the promise of America and fighting to make sure that promise is fulfilled for all Americans,” the campaign states.

Kamala graduated from Howard University and earned a law degree from the University of California, Hastings College of Law. Kamala has been married to her husband Douglas Emhoff, a lawyer, for the past six years. She is the stepmother of two children, Ella and Cole who are her ‘endless source of love and pure joy’, the website further states.