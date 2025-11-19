You must have read about sages and saints in books, doing meditation in mind-boggling cold in the Himalayas, wearing minimal clothing. Nowadays, there are many people who, at a very young age, renounce everything and settle down to meditate in the lap of the Himalayas. One such video is currently going viral on the internet, and after watching it, the entire internet seems to be shivering with astonishment.

A video is going viral on social media showing a monk meditating in the lap of the Himalayas. The monk, sporting a large beard, is seen meditating in the Himalayas, completely covered in snow. The video clearly shows the temperature, which is reportedly said to be around minus 55 degrees, and in such bone-chilling cold, the monk is engrossed in meditation without any discomfort. After watching the video, people are wondering if a person can become so absorbed in meditation that they stop feeling cold.

एक ध्यानमग्न योगी हिमालय की गहराइयों में -55°C तापमान पर भी अविचलित बैठा हुआ है। केवल गहरा ध्यान ही ऐसी दिव्य सहनशक्ति, आध्यात्मिक गहराई और आंतरिक शांति का पोषण करता है। pic.twitter.com/XlbEoXz3HB — Dr. Sheetal yadav (@Sheetal2242) November 18, 2025

Let us tell you that many sages go to meditate in the Himalayan mountains. Several videos have gone viral in the past, showing tourists wandering around, observing sages who have been practicing penance for years, sitting n*ked in the snow. The video has become a topic of discussion on the internet, and everyone who sees this sage has only one thing to say: “If you want to meditate, do it like this, or else don’t.”

Social media users are reacting to the video in a variety of ways. One user wrote, “The cameraman seems to have more stamina than this sadhu.” Another wrote, “By meditating, you can forget all the pain in the world.” Yet another wrote, “Send today’s fake babas here, and all their hypocrisy will be exposed.”