Rayagada: The hanging bridge over Nagavali river in Rayagada district is in a precarious condition due to lack of repair and maintenance. It is a prime recipe for disaster as people from outside the district and even other states are using the bridge. A Morbi-like disaster cannot be ruled out, sources said here Tuesday. The district administration had closed the bridge in September but later revoked the order due to pressure from locals during the very same month.

Iron fencings were set up on both entrances of the bridge to prevent people from using it. However, miscreants stole parts of the fencing making it easy for people to crowd on the dilapidated structure. These days people are found frequently on the bridge taking selfies and indulging in other fun activities. The bridge is an important means of communication for people living in 25 villages around it.

Earlier the district administration had decided to close the bridge for public use till its renovation following a spate of fatal mishaps involving tourists at the site.

The 151-meter-long suspension bridge, which was built in 2011 at a cost of Rs 1.20 crore and opened for the public in 2012, connects Chekaguda area of Rayagada town with Mariguda village. It is suspended at a height of 33 metres above Nagavali river using cantilever technology. Before the bridge was constructed, over 30,000 people from 25 villages in Karubai, Bada Alubadi, Baisingh, Dangaladi, Durgapadu, Mirabali, Tala Alubadi, and Erukubadi panchayats had to travel an extra 20km to reach Rayagada town. The bridge reduced the distance to merely five kilometers. As Chekaguda is surrounded by scenic spots including the shrine of Maa Majhighariani, the presiding deity of the district, the bridge is an important means of communication for visitors.

However, along with the rise in footfalls on the bridge, accidents have also increased. The banks of the Nagavali river are full of sharp and slippery boulders. So the administration has installed warning signages for tourists not to get down the bridge to take a bath in the river. However, visitors rarely pay heed to the warnings. Sources said at least 27 persons, mostly tourists, have drowned in the river in the last five years.

Besides, 25 others have been rescued. A few months back, two minor boys, a tourist and a local got drowned in the river. Following the death of the two minors, the district administration decided to close the bridge in September.

However, as villagers protested against the decision, it was reopened again for limited use. However, the bridge is being used by all and sundry despite being in a precarious condition. Sources belonging to the Public Works Department said safety measures including fixing of iron nets on both sides of the bridge would be done soon. Various outfits have demanded that the movement of tourists and people carrying heavy loads should be restricted on the bridge