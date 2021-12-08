Cuttack: Huge amount of cash hidden in the luggage of a passenger who was travelling in New Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express was seized Wednesday by a joint team of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) in Cuttack.

A source said that the passenger hailing from Jajpur district was identified as Arun Kumar Swain.

Swain has been detained for interrogation following the seizure. The man possessed bundles of cash in denominations of Rs 10 and Rs 20, a senior official informed.

According to the official source, the estimated cash carried by Swain was Rs 24.50 lakh and was kept in four luggage carriers.

Also read: Impasse continues over Mamita murder in Odisha Assembly

Swain had boarded the train from Bhubaneswar. Acting on a tip off, the joint team carried out a thorough search of Swain’s luggages leading to the recovery.

The passenger Swain could not provide any explanation to convince the police officials for carrying such huge amount of cash. Later, he was detained at Cuttack railway station for further probe.

“On being quizzed, Swain explained that the cash was handed over to him by a person and he (the passenger) was asked to deliver it to someone in New Delhi. We are probing further and CCTVs installed at Bhubaneswar railway station will be scrutinised for clues,” the senior RPF official said.

Notably, Income Tax department has been apprised about the incident and its concerned officials will assist in the probe, the RPF source added.

PNN