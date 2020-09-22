Bhubaneswar: Mother’s milk is the best medicine to treat coronavirus infected children.

Senior pediatric Dr Arabinda Mohanty claimed this at a press conference organised by the state government.

While pointing out the intrinsic value of mother’s milk, Mohanty said that mother’s milk is the only diet for children the age of one. This has improved their immune system, making them capable enough to fight COVID-19.

So the mothers who have not contracted the virus can breast feed their coronavirus infected children. But one thing they have to keep in mind is that they should wear masks during when they feed their children.

He also made a strong case for vaccination. He said those children who have not vaccinated have low immunity system. They are vulnerable to COVID-19. So vaccination should not be avoided. The state government has been giving importance to vaccination only to ensure that the children are disease-free.

Some parents have misconceptions that all the government hospitals have coronavirus. But they are wrong. They must take their children to hospitals for timely vaccination, he advised.

He also informed that if children remain with COVID-19 patients for five to 15 minutes, there is high chance of them contracting the virus. Those who are taking care of children should be extra careful. Washing hands, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing should always be followed.

Most importantly, the children who had played with the coronavirus infected children should be kept in home isolation for 14 days, he added.

Dr Mohanty advised parents to keep their children happy. For this they should teach their children some indoor games and play with them. Care should be taken so that they do not get tired.

PNN