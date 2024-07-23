Bhubaneswar: To set up mini tool rooms (MTRs) in the advanced manufacturing sector at the government-run polytechnic, Jajpur and ITI, Barkote, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Director of Technical Education and Training (DTET), Odisha and Central Tool Room & Training Centre (CTTC), Bhubaneswar, Monday. The MoU was signed between DTET director Reghu G, and CTTC general manager L Rajasekhar in the presence of Skill Development of Technical Education (SDTE) Minister Sampad Chandra Swain and Principal Secretary Usha Padhee. The tool rooms will be set up using the Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) fund. The minister said, “Training and manufacturing are the key factors of employment.

So, the government has decided to set up the tool rooms.” “Vikashit Bharat and Vikashit Odisha solely depend on growth and employment generation. Employment linked incentives should get top priority” he said. Padhee said, “More training is vital as skill development and employment are interlinked. For Vikashit Odisha, Vikashit growth and employment is necessary.” The CTTC will provide handholding to train youths in Odisha in advanced technology and precision engineering and make them industry-ready, she added. The MSME sector has been a significant contributor to the manufacturing industry accounting for nearly 40 per cent of total industrial production, officials said. However, the facilities within these MSMEs as well as in large industries are not enough to cope with the ever-increasing demand for skilled manpower, they added.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP