Bhubaneswar: “Senior citizens and persons with disabilities are an integral part of our society, and bringing smiles to their faces is also my responsibility as a Member of Parliament,” said Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi.

On the occasion, she announced that Rs 1 crore has been allocated from her MPLADS fund for the financial year 2026–27.

The amount will be utilised through projects prepared by the District Administration to ensure that every eligible senior citizen and person with disability in the Bhubaneswar Parliamentary Constituency receives social support and assistance.

A Samajik Adhikarita Camp was organised at Kalyanpur Gram Panchayat in Khordha under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India.

During the camp, assistive devices worth Rs 27 lakh were distributed to 391 senior citizens and persons with disabilities under the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana, with support from Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), the Government of India’s public sector enterprise engaged in manufacturing artificial limbs and assistive devices.